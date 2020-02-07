CRANDALL, Texas — A driver was killed after veering off U.S. Highway 175 and striking a house early Friday morning, according to police.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:45 a.m. in the 6900 block of west U.S. Highway 175 near Bud Stoy Road.
The driver of a Dodge 1500 was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 175 when, for an as of yet to be determined reason, lost control, left the highway, and struck a residence, Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sergeant Kyle Bradford told inForney.com.
The driver, who has not been identified pending notification of next of kin, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
There were no injuries reported for the occupants of the residence, according to police.
The crash remains under investigation by the Texas Department of Public Safety.