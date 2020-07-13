TERRELL, Texas — The Texas Department of State Health Services is sponsoring a free mobile COVID-19 test site at the Terrell Municipal Airport today, according to the City of Terrell.
The site will be at the Terrell Municipal Airport, located at 400 East British Flying School Boulevard, from 10 a.m. until 5:30 p.m. today, Monday, July 13, 2020.
Those wishing to be tested must have an appointment. Walk-up tests will not be conducted.
To register, call (512) 883-2400 or online at texas.curativeinc.com/welcome.