KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — More than 7,000 Kaufman County voters took advantage of early voting in advance of Tuesday’s primary elections according to officials.
Early voting concluded on Friday after voting locations had to delay opening on Thursday due to winter weather.
Friday had the largest turnout with 1,956 ballots cast, resulting in 8.5% overall turnout during the early voting period election officials reported over the weekend.
1,324 ballots were cast in the Democratic primary, while 5,880 ballots for Republicans, with a total of 7,204 ballots cast during early voting.
“I am very pleased with the turnout during early voting,” Kaufman County Republican Party Chair Coby Pritchett tells inForney.com.
“We are grateful to our entire elections staff, poll workers and volunteers who battled the weather last week and ensured that everyone had the opportunity to vote during early voting who wanted to. I look forward to seeing many more voters on election day,” Pritchett said.
Election Day is Tuesday, March 1. Polls are open from 7AM-7PM.
Kaufman County voters can vote at any polling location countywide, no matter where they live.
Kaufman County has 30 Polling locations throughout the county:
1 St. Ann Catholic Church Fellowship Hall, 806 N Washington St, Kaufman 75142
2 Ola Church of Christ Fellowship Hall, 9720 State Hwy 243, Kaufman 75142
3 First Baptist Church, Forney Chapel, 1003 FM 741, Forney 75126
4 Talty Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 5210 N FM 148, Crandall 75114
5 Terrell Service Ctr. Training Room, 400 Industrial Blvd, Terrell 75160
6 Ables Springs Fire Station Lobby, 30000 FM 429 N, Terrell 75161
7 Devonshire HOA Community Center, 1201 Ravenhill Rd, Forney 75126
8 Terrell Sub‐Courthouse Training Center, 408 E. College St, Terrell 75160
9 The Elmo Fire Station Lobby, 12777 FM 2728, Terrell 75161
10 Scurry Admin. Bldg. Admin Bldg., 10705 State Hwy 34, Scurry 75158
11 Beacon Hill Baptist Foyer, 594 Hwy 80 West, Forney 75126
13 Mustang Creek Church Foyer, 13851 FM 548, Forney 75126
15 First Baptist Church, Kemp Great Room, 1320 S. Elm, Kemp 75143
16 Mabank City Hall Council Chambers, 129 E Market St, Mabank 75147
17 Pointview Baptist Church Adult 1, 110 HWY 3039, Combine 75159
18 Crandall/Combine Community Center, 500 W Lewis/FM3039, Crandall 75114
19 First Assembly of God Church Fellowship Hall, 203 Main St, Terrell 75160
20 Bingo Hall ‐Terrell Storeroom, 14701 Hwy 205, Terrell 75160
21 Abner Baptist Church Fellowship Hall, 6877 FM 2727, Kaufman 75142
22 Post Oak Bend Community Center Community Ctr, 1175 CR 278, Kaufman 75142
25 Forney Sub Courthouse Court Room 200, E Main St., Forney 75126
26 Bethlehem Baptist Church Gym, 500 S Frances St., Terrell 75160
27 East Side Church of Christ Foyer, 627 S. FM 548, Forney 75126
28 Kaufman County Library Community Rm, 3790 S. Houston St., Kaufman 75142
29 The Oasis @ Heartland Lobby, 3558 Kirby Ln., Heartland 75126
30 Warsaw Community Center Lobby, 6430 FM 148, Kaufman 75142
Please stay tuned to inForney.com for election results and coverage on Tuesday evening.