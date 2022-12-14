TERRELL, Texas — A Walmart Distribution Center employee was tragically killed overnight after a work-related accident involving heavy machinery in Terrell.
At approximately 11:10 p.m., on Tuesday, December 13, 2022, the Terrell Fire Department and CareFlite responded to a 911 call at the Walmart Distribution Center located at 591 Apache Trail for an employee who reportedly fell, Terrell Fire Department Chief Shane LeCroy tells inForney.com in response to a request for additional information.
Terrell firefighters arrived a short time later, made contact with the injured employee, assessed the patient for injuries, and began treatment, according to LeCroy. The patient was then transported by CareFlite to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas.
A person familiar with the incident says the employee was injured while operating heavy machinery at the distribution center.
The employee was pronounced deceased at the hospital. The man's name or age were not publicly released.
inForney.com sought a statement from Walmart in an after-hours request.
The Occupational Safety & Health Administration (OSHA) is investigating the incident.