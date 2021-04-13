FORNEY, Texas — The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, Inc. (ERCOT) is requesting consumers and businesses to conserve energy this afternoon and into the evening.
"ERCOT is requesting energy conservation at this time," the agency stated on social media at approximately 4:30 p.m. "Consumers and businesses are urged to reduce their electricity use this afternoon and into the evening."
"Alert: Due to a combination of high generation outages typical in April and higher-than-forecasted demand caused by a stalled cold front over Texas, ERCOT may enter emergency conditions this afternoon," read an updated statement from the agency.
"Given the event in February, it is important to note that we do not expect customer outages. If it is needed, declaring an emergency would allow us to access resources to balance supply and demand."
ERCOT is expected to provide additional updates as the evening progresses.
For conservation tips and information from ERCOT, visit their website, here.
