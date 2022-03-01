KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas - A former Kaufman County Justice of the Peace has confessed to taking campaign yard signs for today’s election.
Kaufman County voters head to the polls Tuesday to vote in the party primary elections. In the Republican primary there is a heated contest for Kaufman County District Attorney.
The race features the incumbent, current Kaufman County District Attorney Erleigh Norville Wiley, who was first elected a judge in the Kaufman County Court at Law before being appointed by former Texas Governor Rick Perry in 2013, against political newcomer and attorney, Rob Farquharson of Heath, Texas.
Farquharson took to social media on February 18, in his post – complete with pictures – he claimed that many of his signs had been stolen overnight from the Forney Sub-Courthouse and dumped north of town.
Kaufman County Sheriff’s Office and the Forney Police Department have both confirmed that Farquarson did not file an incident report with their offices in regard to the alleged theft. Video surveillance cameras were able to capture the incident and local officials were able to release a vehicle description.
On Monday, numerous law enforcement officials confirmed to inForney.com that they were able to locate the driver of the alleged vehicle, former Kaufman County Justice of the Peace Precinct 2, Michael Jackson “Mike” Myers.
Former Judge Myers was removed from office by order of the Texas Supreme Court in 2002 for abandoning his position as justice of the peace while still collecting a salary at taxpayer’s expense according to court records.
When confronted, Myers confessed to taking Farquharson signs according to initial reports from officials. A subsequent audio recording of the confession was obtained by inForney.com Monday night that confirms the reports.
"Mike" Myers is the eldest son of Kaufman County TEA Party founder and political activist Ray Myers – who now works under the “Kaufman County Conservative Republicans” social media pages and political action committee (PAC) - who has publicly endorsed Farquharson in the district attorney race.
Ray, a self-proclaimed “proud white nationalist” as previously reported by the Texas Observer, reportedly brags that he is a “personal friend and confidant” to US Senator Ted Cruz and his father, Rafael. Ray had previously served on Cruz's "Texas Leadership Team" during his 2016 bid at the White House.
Ray Myers has also filed to run for Kaufman County Precinct Chair in the May 24 runoff elections.
“Voter integrity begins with fair elections, says Kaufman County Republican Chairman Coby Pritchett.
“I am disappointed, because you can’t have fair elections when criminals break the law by stealing signs. This is not where I want candidates or their supporters to concentrate their energies. Their actions are certainly not condoned by the majority of Kaufman County Republicans,” Pritchett said.
As of press time no formal charges have been filed against "Mike" Myers who is currently out on bond in Kaufman County for two pending charges of DWI and two counts of resisting arrest according to court records.
"All election crimes should be prosecuted,” Farquharson tells inForney.com Monday night via email.
“When I am elected District Attorney, they will be,” he said.
Kaufman County Polling locations are open till 7PM on Tuesday.
For continuing election coverage and results stay tuned to inForney.com.