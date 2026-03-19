Forney Braces for Record-Breaking Weekend Heat

Published: March 19, 2026 By Michael Robbins
Forney Braces for Record-Breaking Weekend Heat

FORNEY, TX — It’s time to swap your light spring jackets for short sleeves and stock up on extra water bottles. Although the calendar reads March, the thermometer is gearing up to scream July.

A massive heat dome is settling over North Texas, and Forney is facing a weekend that could rewrite local record books. This isn’t just a “warm day” — we are on the brink of potentially experiencing the hottest March 22nd ever recorded in our area.

The Sunday Showdown: 92°F vs. 93°F

According to the latest forecasts, Sunday, March 22, is projected to reach a blistering 92°F. For context, a typical afternoon in Forney this time of year usually hovers around a comfortable 69°F.

All eyes are fixated on the number 93°F, the current all-time record for March 22, a mark that was most recently tied in 2017. If temperatures rise just one degree higher than predicted, we will witness a historic tie; two degrees higher, and a brand-new record will be set.

Key Temperature Insights

Normal High: 69°F
Sunday's Forecast: 92°F
Current Record (2017): 93°F

Why the Early Sizzle?

North Texas is notorious for its "wait five minutes" weather, but this level of early-season heat is a significant outlier. Meteorologists attribute this spike to a "perfect storm" of atmospheric conditions:

  • A Strong High-Pressure Ridge: This ridge acts like a lid, trapping warm air over the region.

  • Dry Southwesterly Winds: These "blow-dryer" winds transport heat from the desert southwest directly into Kaufman County.

This weather pattern is reminiscent of the infamous conditions of March 1916 — the year North Texas experienced temperatures of 100°F for the first time ever during the month of March. While we aren’t forecasted to hit triple digits this weekend, the intensity serves as a stark reminder of how quickly the Texas climate can shift.

Related Articles

Major Collision on US Highway 80 Involves Rideshare Driver and Police Vehicles
Major Collision on US Highway 80 Involves Rideshare Driver and Police Vehicles

Major Collision on US Highway 80 Involves Rideshare Driver and Police Vehicles

FORNEY, TX - A serious multi-vehicle accident unfolded late Wednesday night, March 18, 2026, on eastbound US Highway 80, leading to significant injuries and traffic disruption. Forney Police Department officers were already on the scene managing a major crash when the incident escalated.At approxima...

March 19, 2026 Read More
Shocking Child-Related Felony Lands Man in Kaufman County Jail, $200K Bond
Shocking Child-Related Felony Lands Man in Kaufman County Jail, $200K Bond

Shocking Child-Related Felony Lands Man in Kaufman County Jail, $200K Bond

March 19, 2026 Read More
Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference
Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference

Forney ISD Students Shine at FBLA State Leadership Conference

In a remarkable display of talent and determination, nine exceptional students from Forney Independent School District recently represented their district at the FBLA (Future Business Leaders of America) State Leadership Conference held at the Kalahari Resort in Round Rock. These outstanding young w...

March 18, 2026 Read More
Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition
Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition

Forney's Future Builders Shine at SkillsUSA District 5 Competition

The SkillsUSA Construction Team from The OC has made a remarkable impact at the recent District 5 competition held at Texas State Technical College in Waco. Each member of this dedicated team showcased their skills and professionalism, culminating in an impressive haul of medals.The spotlight was on...

March 18, 2026 Read More
Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 13–16, 2026
Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 13–16, 2026

Kaufman County Jail Releases: March 13–16, 2026

March 17, 2026 Read More
Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents
Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents

Beware: Jury Duty Scam Targeting Kaufman County Residents

March 17, 2026 Read More
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
×