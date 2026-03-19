Forney Braces for Record-Breaking Weekend Heat

FORNEY, TX — It’s time to swap your light spring jackets for short sleeves and stock up on extra water bottles. Although the calendar reads March, the thermometer is gearing up to scream July.

A massive heat dome is settling over North Texas, and Forney is facing a weekend that could rewrite local record books. This isn’t just a “warm day” — we are on the brink of potentially experiencing the hottest March 22nd ever recorded in our area.

The Sunday Showdown: 92°F vs. 93°F

According to the latest forecasts, Sunday, March 22, is projected to reach a blistering 92°F. For context, a typical afternoon in Forney this time of year usually hovers around a comfortable 69°F.

All eyes are fixated on the number 93°F, the current all-time record for March 22, a mark that was most recently tied in 2017. If temperatures rise just one degree higher than predicted, we will witness a historic tie; two degrees higher, and a brand-new record will be set.

Key Temperature Insights

Normal High: 69°F

Sunday's Forecast: 92°F

Current Record (2017): 93°F

Why the Early Sizzle?

North Texas is notorious for its "wait five minutes" weather, but this level of early-season heat is a significant outlier. Meteorologists attribute this spike to a "perfect storm" of atmospheric conditions:

A Strong High-Pressure Ridge: This ridge acts like a lid, trapping warm air over the region.

Dry Southwesterly Winds: These "blow-dryer" winds transport heat from the desert southwest directly into Kaufman County.

This weather pattern is reminiscent of the infamous conditions of March 1916 — the year North Texas experienced temperatures of 100°F for the first time ever during the month of March. While we aren’t forecasted to hit triple digits this weekend, the intensity serves as a stark reminder of how quickly the Texas climate can shift.