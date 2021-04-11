FORNEY, Texas — Candidates for Forney City Council and Mayor participated in a video recorded “Meet the Candidates” last month hosted by inForney.com and Spotlight Forney that is being released today.
On March 29 candidates were taped individually as they answered questions provided by inForney.com and Spotlight Forney readers and social media followers.
The candidates did not receive the questions in advance, their responses are improvised and unrehearsed.
After having up to two minutes to introduce themselves, all mayoral candidates received the same set of questions, while the council candidates also received the same set of questions that were slightly different. Each candidate had 90 seconds to read each question and formulate a response. Each candidate was given up 90 seconds to provide an answer to each question. While the video has been edited for the time, the totality of each candidate’s responses is included.
All candidates were invited to participate and given the rules in advance.
Mayoral candidate John Daniels declined our invitation to participate via telephone, citing that inForney.com and the rules set in place for the forum, were both, “racists.”
Former Forney Mayor Pro Teem, Shaun Myers, who is unopposed on the ballot for his council seat ignored our invitation and did not participate. He has since resigned from the council but remains on the May 1 ballot.
Early voting for local elections begins on Monday, April 19 and concludes Tuesday, April 27. Election day is Saturday, May 1. Forney voters can vote at the Forney Sub Courthouse located at 200 E. Main Street.
A link to the video is available HERE.