FORNEY, Texas — After a diligent interview process, the City of Forney is excited to announce the hiring of Joseph Yazdanpanahi as Director of Information Technology. Mr. Yazdanpanahi will be leaving his position as Director of Information Technology at the Town of Sunnyvale, Texas and is expected to join the City of Forney on June 6, 2022.
Mr. Yazdanpanahi is a graduate of the University of Texas at Tyler where he obtained a Bachelor of Science in Economics and Master of Business Administration. Before working for Sunnyvale, Yazdanpanahi served as the Chief Information Officer at the City of Jacksonville, Texas. Joseph has also worked in Information Technology at Smith County and The United States District Court for the Eastern District of Texas, among other roles.
“Joseph has an extensive background in I.T. in the public sector. His education and experience will be a great asset to our growing staff,” stated City Manager Charles Daniels.
“The Information Technology department has a broad impact on the City of Forney. I am thrilled to join this amazing team and bring our implementation and use of technology to the next level,” Yazdanpanahi stated.