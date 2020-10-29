FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Combat Challenge Team took home a 3rd place finish at the Firefighter Combat World Challenge XXIX — the teams first top relay placement at a world competition.
Team member Russell Bannister also competed in the Over 40 Tandem and took 2nd place and in the Over 40 Individual and took 3rd place.
The World Competition XXIX was held last from October 22nd until the 25th in Irving, Texas.
The team's third place relay placement came despite an injury in team member David Lawson, who tore his bicep last week. Lawson had just achieved Lion's Den at the teams last showing at the Nationals competition in The Colony earlier this month.
