FORNEY, Texas — The Forney Independent School District issued a statement Tuesday after the tragic loss of two Forney High School students on Monday.
"Today, we learned of the tragic loss of two of our Forney High School students, and our hearts are broken," read the district's statement. "We extend condolences to Natasha and Alexa Haydel’s family and to our Forney Family."
The district has made Forney High School counselors available to student and staff tonight and throughout the week at their hotline; (469) 762-4501.
A GoFundMe account was established to assist the family with funeral-related expenses. For more information, or to donate to the family's fund, visit their GoFundMe page, here.
According to the GoFundMe, both Alexa and Natasha were members of the Forney High School band.