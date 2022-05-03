FORNEY, Texas — The War Eagles of Patrol Squadron (VP) 16 held a change of command ceremony on April 28th aboard Naval Air Station Jacksonville.
Cmdr. Ves W. Whittemore, a native of Forney, Texas, relieved Cmdr. Timothy L. Campbell to become the 68th commanding officer of VP-16. The ceremony comes after the War Eagles returned home from their recent deployment to 5th and 6th Fleets.
Campbell, a career Naval Flight Officer, has inspired the squadron to excel since his arrival in May of 2021. Under his leadership on their recent deployment, the War Eagles were the first full P-8A squadron to endure the harsh winter in Keflavik, Iceland where they flew over 4,000 hours in support of strategic US interests in addition to supporting detachments to multiple locations throughout Europe. Campbell will depart VP-16 and will be attending the National Defense University in Washington D.C.
“I will miss each and every Sailor in the War Eagle Family,” said Cmdr. Timothy Campbell, VP-16’s off-going commanding officer. “Their dedication to the mission and taking care of each other embodies the essence of War Eagle PRIDE. Every day they taught me the true nature of leading without fear and I am eternally grateful to have served alongside these Officers, Chiefs and Sailors.”
Cmdr. Whittemore will lead VP-16 through their home cycle work ups and into their next deployment. As a seasoned aviator, Whittemore understands the unique challenges facing the War Eagles, and is poised to lead them. He is positioned to ensure the command’s continued success.
“I could not be more proud of what the War Eagles have done in the past year, and I will continue to work alongside this phenomenal team to ensure that we remain lethal and ready to execute,” said Cmdr. Ves Whittemore, VP-16’s on-coming commanding officer. “They are the most talented, skilled and well-rounded professionals I have had the pleasure to work with in my 26 year career.”
The War Eagles also welcomed Cmdr. Terrell W. Radford as the new executive officer during the ceremony.