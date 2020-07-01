FORNEY, Texas — Westbound U.S. Highway 80 at Gateway Boulevard in Forney is closed due to a fatal crash.
Traffic is being diverted off the highway at Gateway Boulevard.
An initial crash was reported on westbound U.S. Highway near Gateway Boulevard at approximately 1:40 p.m. Shortly thereafter, a second crash was reported in the backup.
"According to multiple witnesses, the driver and single occupant of the SUV was traveling over 70 mph and not slowing down as the driver approached the traffic congestion stopped for the first crash," read a statement from the Forney Police Department. "The SUV swerved at the last minute but struck the back of the semi-trailer causing severe damage to the SUV."
"The driver was ejected from the vehicle and did not survive the crash."
Police identified the deceased driver as Maricela Martinez, an adult female of Forney.
A Kaufman County justice of the peace has been requested to the scene.
