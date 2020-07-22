FORNEY, Texas — 31-year-old Natalie Chambers and her two daughters, 4-year-old Izabel and 2-year-old Elise, of Forney, were tragically found deceased in their vehicle Thursday morning in Farmers Branch, police confirmed to inForney.com.
Chambers' vehicle was discovered Thurdsay morning in a parking lot near Freed's Furniture near Midway Road and Interstate Highway 635.
The Farmers Branch Police Department is investigating the deaths and awaiting autopsy results.
ORIGINAL — Family and police are searching for a Forney woman and her two children, reported missing on Wednesday, July 22, 2020.
According to family, Natalie Chambers and her two daughters, Izabel and Elise, left their Forney-area home around 8 a.m. today with plans to see a friend for a park play date in Grapevine, Texas. They have not been heard from or seen since, family members say.
Chambers last known location was in the area of 635 and Midway until approximately 1 p.m., according to family. A previously reported ping of her cell phone in the Combine area was an error in her cell phone records. Investigators were working to subpoena cell records for additional information.
Chambers is believed to be driving a blue 2008 Ford Escape bearing Texas license plate No. KZR9118
A missing persons report has been filed with the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, inForney.com confirmed.