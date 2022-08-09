FORNEY, Texas – The City of Forney is happy to officially announce John Casey as the City Engineer.
Mr. Casey has served as Senior Civil Engineer for the City of Forney since October of 2019. He has held a license as a Professional Engineer in the State of Texas since 2000, and a certificate as a Certified Floodplain Manager since 2011.
He has over 20 years of civil site design experience and is the Civil Engineer-of-Record for many educational facilities throughout the DFW area.
“The City of Forney has experienced monumental growth and I am looking forward to the challenges and opportunities that will be presented with this position,” stated Casey.