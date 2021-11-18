KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Freeze Warning for much of north Texas, including Kaufman County, on Friday morning.
The Freeze Warning is in effect from midnight until 8 a.m. on Friday, November 19, 2021.
Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 30 expected, according to the National Weather Service. Frost and freeze conditions will kill crops, other sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor plumbing.
"A Freeze Warning means that the season's first episode of sub-freezing temperatures are likely to occur," stated the NWS. "These conditions will kill sensitive plants, and residents are advised to protect tender vegetation. Automatic sprinkler systems should also be turned off to avoid creating ice patches on nearby roads, driveways, and sidewalks."