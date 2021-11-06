TERRELL, Texas — A gas leak has prompted the evacuation of the Shops at Terrell on Saturday morning.
At approximately 11:40 a.m., fire personnel were advised by Atmos crews at the Shops of Terrell that a gas leak being investigated was located under the slab of the building.
The Terrell Fire Department established command and began evacuating all businesses and notified shoppers and employees that the evacuations would like be an "extended closure event."
At approximately 11:54 a.m., all occupancies were reported evacuated. Applebee's will remain open.
The Terrell Police Department responded to the scene to assist in the evacuate and to establish a perimeter. The Kaufman County Office of Emergency Management also responded to the scene.
This is a developing story.