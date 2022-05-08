FORNEY, Texas — Texas Land Commissioner and Republican candidate for Texas Attorney General, George P. Bush, made two campaign stops in Kaufman County on Saturday.
As he approaches a May 24 Republican Primary runoff with sitting Attorney General Ken Paxton, Bush made his third appearance in Kaufman County as he tries to secure the votes to win.
Bush says the path to victory in Austin now runs through Kaufman County.
"Kaufman County is the fastest growing county in Texas now, second fastest growing in the country, and for anybody being purposeful about running statewide and looking at the voter turnout for Republicans March 1, it was high here," Bush told inForney.com exclusively during a tour of Five Points Distillery in Forney Saturday afternoon.
Bush spent the lunch hour in Terrell at the city's Taco Festival where he was hosted by Terrell Mayor Rick Carmona and State Representative Keith Bell.
"We've been here in Kaufman County twice already in this campaign, and Ken Paxton hasn't shown up to anything, and in order to do well we need to do well in Dallas County, Tarrant County and here in Kaufman," Bush said.
"We win those three, we're going to be good to go statewide," Bush says.
He says Kaufman County conservatives aren't unlike others he has met along the grueling 14-month long campaign to get here.
"In our big blue counties, they have ignored the rule of law, they've taken on business owners, including the distillery here, and it's noticeable, and I think that's why a lot of people are leaving the big city and coming out to the country," Bush said. "You have everyday Texans who are going about their lives, and they want to keep it this way. They don't want the Californians, the New Yorkers, even the people from the big cities of Texas changing their way of life."
"Kaufman County is a great place to raise kids and be a family; I think it's a great place to start a business and that's the Texas we need to defend," Bush said.
Early voting for the runoff election begins May 16 and runs through May 20. Election Day is Tuesday, May 24.