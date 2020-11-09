FORNEY, Texas (Forney Independent School District, Press Release) — Forney Families really stepped up again this year with donations during the 2020 Forney ISD Pack the Pantry Food Drive to benefit the Forney Food Pantry.
Beginning on Monday, Oct. 19 through Friday, Oct. 30, every school and facility in Forney ISD accepted donations of canned and boxed food as well as toiletries and other household items. More than 29,000 items were picked up and delivered to the Forney Food Pantry.
Rhea Intermediate School led all campuses with a total of 5,671 donations. Competitions were held between elementary schools and secondary schools during the Pack the Pantry Drive. Rhea won the secondary competition and Claybon Elementary School won the elementary competition with more than 2,880 donations!
A number of local businesses also participated in the Pack the Pantry this year. Businesses that collected items during the Pack the Pantry Food Drive included Forney Best Western, the Forney Fire Department, Murrey, Paschall and Caperton PC, and RelyOn Credit Union of Forney, Nature's Oils, LM Family Dentistry, Forney Methodist Church, Empower Dental, Three Forks and Legacy Ag Credit ACA. All combined, the businesses donated a total of 539 items to the food pantry with the Forney Fire Department leading the way with 200 donations! In addition, several businesses donated money to the Forney Food Pantry as well.
The Forney ISD Air Force Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps went to every campus and facility on Monday, Nov. 2 and Tuesday, Nov. 3 and picked up the donations and delivered them to the Forney Food Pantry.