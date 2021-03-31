FORNEY, Texas — Darrell Grooms, one of two City of Forney representatives on the North Texas Municipal Water District's Board of Directors, has resigned his position, inForney.com confirmed Wednesday night.
"After careful consideration, I have made the decision to resign my position on the North Texas Municipal Water Board," Grooms stated in an email to city administrators and city council earlier today. " I would like to thank you and the city council members for the opportunity I have had to serve in this capacity. It has been my pleasure to represent the city of Forney."
Grooms — a real estate development consultant and owner of The Forney Messenger, which serves as the paper of record for the City of Forney — was reappointed to a two-year term during the March 16, 2021, Forney City Council meeting, by a vote of 5-2.
The most recent appointment came two months prior to when the Forney City Council had historically made such considerations for appointments to the North Texas Municipal Water District Board of Directors, as the appointees' staggering terms expire May 31st of each year.
Since at least 2014, the council had considered Grooms' re-appointments during the first regularly-scheduled meetings in May after the conclusion of elections and any newly-elected council members had been sworn-in. The most recent re-appointment consideration had been placed on the March 16 agenda due to discussions with City Manager Anthony "Tony" Carson and by request of Grooms, according to statements made by City Secretary Dorothy Brooks during that meeting.
inForney.com has requested additional information and documents with the North Texas Municipal Water District.
This is a developing story and will be updated as additional information becomes available.