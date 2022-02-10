TERRELL, Texas - Kaufman County Sheriff's Office Deputies are assisting the Kaufman County Fire Marshalls office in an outdoor burning investigation that turned fatal Thursday afternoon.
According to investigators, at approximately 2:14 PM on Thursday, a call came into 911 dispatch for an outdoor fire that feathered out of control and reportedly one person had sustained burns. The scene unfolded on state highway 34, North of Terrell, near County Road 322.
Emergency personnel arrived to find one person who was severely burned and eventually succumbed to their injuries. The person's identity has not yet been released by authorities.
inForney.com has confirmed that while the investigation is still very fresh and remains an active scene, officials believe that it was an accident based on witness reports and initial evidence.
This is a developing story.