Judge Amy Tarno Helps Bring Juvenile Justice Grant to Kaufman County

FORNEY, Texas — Kaufman County Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2, Amy Tarno, has played a pivotal role in securing new state funding aimed at helping local children remain in school and steer clear of the juvenile justice system.

The funding is part of the Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention Initiative, a comprehensive statewide effort designed to support early intervention programs for at-risk youth. The grant application for Kaufman County was collaboratively developed by the county’s project director, Pam Corder, and local officials, with Judge Tarno serving as a key advocate throughout the process. As a result, the program will receive $58,556.25 from the State.

Helping Students Before They Enter the Court System

In her role as Justice of the Peace for Precinct 2 in Forney, Judge Tarno routinely addresses truancy-related cases that involve students facing attendance challenges. Her experience on the bench has provided invaluable insights into the importance of early assistance in preventing these issues from escalating into legal problems.

The initiatives funded by this grant will enable Kaufman County to place greater emphasis on prevention. Local schools and juvenile services will be empowered to identify at-risk students sooner, connect families with necessary resources, and tackle the root causes of absenteeism before these issues necessitate a court referral.

“This grant will help deliver targeted support to at-risk youth and will primarily focus on mentorship. I am eager to administer this initiative through the Precinct 2 Justice Court, as it is a much-needed resource for Kaufman County,” said Judge Tarno.

Building Local Support for Youth and Families

The Juvenile Justice and Truancy Prevention Initiative aims to address the underlying issues that contribute to student absenteeism—such as family hardship, mental health challenges, and lack of transportation. By fostering partnerships between courts, schools, and service providers, Kaufman County seeks to reduce truancy rates and promote success in the classroom. This initiative exemplifies a proactive approach to supporting youth and enhancing community safety throughout Kaufman County.