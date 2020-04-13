KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Kaufman County officials have confirmed two new COVID-19 cases and one previously unreported case on Monday afternoon, bringing the county total to 29.
The unreported case was left off a Texas Department of State Health Services report which was to be emailed and updated to Kaufman County officials on Friday but, due to a technical error made when reporting the cases, it went unreported.
Monday afternoon, in response to concerns from Precinct 4 Commissioner Ken Cates on the transparency of COVID-19 case reporting, the county once again began providing general geographical location, age, and gender information — information that had begun being withheld last week.
Despite what is being confirmed by state health officials and reported by the county, County Health Officer Benjamin Brashear said there are likely hundreds of positive cases of COVID-19 throughout the county that have gone unreported due to a lack of testing.
According to information released by Cates earlier this morning, Texas Health Resources had a bed capacity of 30 with 10 in use and an ICU bed capacity of eight with five in use.
Confirmed COVID-19 case locations: (Represents the general geographical or mailing area and does not specify whether in the city limits or in unincorporated areas of the county.)
- Forney/Mesquite — 19
- Terrell — 3
- Crandall/Talty/Heartland/Combine — 3
- Scurry — 2
- Elmo/College Mound/Wills Point — 1
- Kaufman — 1
Residents are reminded to continue practicing proper hygiene and social-distancing measures.