Forney Fire Department Responds to Early Morning Garage Fire

Published: January 26, 2026 By Mandy Travis
Incident Overview

In the early hours of January 24, around 3 a.m., the Forney Fire Department (FFD) was alerted to a structure fire in the 1200 block of Templin Avenue. Upon arrival, fire crews encountered a garage fully engulfed in flames, with the fire quickly spreading to the attic of the building. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the incident commander declared a working structure fire.

Firefighting Response

Faced with high heat and limited visibility, the firefighters swiftly transitioned to a defensive strategy to combat the blaze. Utilizing an aerial device, they were able to direct water onto the fire from above, effectively containing the flames and preventing further damage. Thanks to their prompt and professional response, no injuries were reported during the incident. Authorities are investigating the cause of the fire, and residents are reminded to check smoke alarms regularly and maintain clear access for emergency responders nearby.

Commendable Efforts

The successful management of this fire highlights the dedication and skill of B shift personnel at the Forney Fire Department. Their swift action and teamwork ensured that the situation was controlled efficiently, safeguarding both the structure and the surrounding community.

