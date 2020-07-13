KAUFMAN, Texas — The Kaufman County District Clerk’s Office will close for two weeks due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19, according to Kaufman County.
The District Clerk's Office, which is located in the county courthouse, will be closed effective 3 p.m. today, July 13, 2020, and is scheduled to re-open at 8 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020.
"Because the District Clerk staff works at very close quarters, all employees are considered to have been in close contact- defined as less than 6’ for more than 15 minutes- with the infected employee," read a statement from Kaufman County.
"The safety of the public and the safety of County employees remains the highest priority," continued the statement. "Offices will be thoroughly sanitized prior to re-opening."
District Clerk staff are prepared to provide the following services from their homes:
- Family, Civil Criminal Court Filings through E-File Texas or Mail
- Open Records Request and Searches by Fax 469-595-0546
- Phone assistance 469-376-4635
For services contact the office at dc@kaufmancounty.net or call 469-376-4635.