KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The next monthly clean-up and collection event for Kaufman County residents is scheduled for this Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Forney.
The collection site is at the Precinct 2 County Maintenance Barn located at 12051 Precinct Circle in Forney, Texas.
With some changes, the annual clean-up and collection event will now run monthly, Kaufman County announced last month.
At all locations, each month, Kaufman County residents can dispose of old mattresses, old furniture, old appliances, trash, and recyclables.
Proof of residency, a drivers license or water bill, is required at all locations. No cattle trailers or enclosed trailers allowed.
At the Precinct 3 and Precinct 4 locations, tires, TVs, computers, microwaves, latex paint, pesticide containers, and other hazardous household waste will be collected for a charge on the day of the events. See www.BlackJackDisposal.com for rates.
Barbed wire, bricks, concrete, construction material, rock roofing, shingles, brush, boats, travel trailers, and dead animals will not be accepted at any location.
Each event day will run from 8 a.m. until 4 p.m. The rotating monthly schedule is as follows:
Precinct 1 — City of Kaufman Convenience Station located at 701 Alton Street in Kaufman. (972) 932-2161. The Kaufman Convenience Station will be open for you to bring items that are not being collected for free the day of the event, additional information on pricing and coupons available at www.kaufmancounty.net.
- January 11
- May TBD
- September 5
Precinct 2 — County Maintenance Barn located at 12051 Precinct Circle in Forney. (972) 703-2625.
- February 1
- June 6
- October 3
Precinct 3 — Terrell Convenience Station located at 287 FM 429 in Terrell. (972) 703-2626.
- March 7
- July 11
- November 7
Precinct 4 — ECO Station located at 6520 Plainview Drive in Kemp. (903) 289-9881.
- April 4
- August 1
- December 5