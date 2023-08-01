KAUFMAN, Texas — A thrilling atmosphere surged through the Choctaw Casino & Resort in Durant at the beginning of July when Brittany Juarez of Kaufman, Texas, was declared the winner of the first million-dollar grand prize of the summer.
The announcement, made inside the casino at 1 a.m., marked the first win of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's "3 Months. 3 Millionaires." promotion.
This victory is a game-changer for the North Texas small business owner. “I won’t have to see my kids struggle, but we will still be blessed,” said Juarez. “Money doesn’t make or break us because God is first.”
The million-dollar drawing is part of Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant's $6.6 Million Summer Giveaway campaign, the largest promotion in the casino’s history. “Tonight marks the first of three lives Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant will change this summer in our '3 Months. 3 Millionaires.' giveaway,” said Jeff Penz, Senior Director of Gaming & Hospitality, Choctaw Casino & Resort – Durant. “It is a fantastic feeling to give away one million dollars, and a great start to our biggest promotion ever!”