KEMP, Texas — The Kemp Independent School District announced the closure of all campuses Thursday and Friday, citing a "rapid and significant rise in COVID cases in Kemp ISD."
All Kemp ISD campuses will be closed to students on Thursday, January 13, 2022, and Friday, January 14, 2022. Monday, all district campuses and facilities will be closed in observance of Martin Luther King Jr. Day. School is expected to resume on Tuesday, January 18, 2022.
"The Kemp ISD district calendar has instructional minutes built in so that students will not be required to make up these two instructional days," read a statement from Kemp ISD Superintendent Dr. James R. Young. "Students will not be held responsible for instruction during this closure."
District extra-curricular activities will continue as scheduled, according to the district.
"While we understand that this may cause an inconvenience for families, we are taking this time to mitigate the spread of the COVID virus, by minimizing person-to-person contact and thoroughly disinfecting all district facilities and transportation," continued Young.
Thursday and Friday, all Kemp ISD staff will continue to work from the district facilities, while following safety protocols.
"Thank you for your patience and understanding, as we place the safety and wellness of our students, staff, and community first," stated Young.