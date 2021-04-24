FORNEY, Texas — Multiple residents of an assisted living facility in Forney were transported to an area hospital with reported stomach virus-related symptoms, emergency officials tell inForney.com.
Around 2:30 p.m., on Saturday, April 24, 2021, the Forney Fire Department and multiple CareFlite ambulances responded to Three Forks Senior Living of Forney, located at 335 South Farm-to-Market (FM) 548.
Kaufman County Emergency Management Coordinator Steve Howie says the patients were transported as a precautionary measure due to their stomach flu-related symptoms and because assisted living facilities are unable to administer IVs.
Howie says CareFlite ambulances from Kaufman County, Dallas, Rockwall, and Balch Springs responded to the incident.
At least 12, and possibly up to 17 residents, were reported to have been transported on Saturday afternoon to area hospitals, emergency personnel tell inForney.com.