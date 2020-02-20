KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A new and highly anticipated traffic signal was installed at Farm-to-Market (FM) 460 and the U.S. Highway 80 service road in the Forney area.
Those southeast of Dallas — Seagoville, Crandall, Kaufman, Kemp, and others — who commute on U.S. Highway 175 to and from Dallas will face a new traffic configuration at Interstate 45, another highly anticipated project.
The traffic signal at FM 460 and the north service road of U.S. Highway 80 will be operational in the coming days. inForney.com has contacted the Texas Department of Transportation to determine if a traffic signal will be installed on the south service road, as well.
As for the U.S. Highway 175 traffic configuration, the Texas Department of Transportation Dallas District says those traveling southbound on Interstate 45 towards U.S. Highway 175 will be shifted past the 283B exit ramp and continue south on I-45 to the newly constructed direct connector ramp to U.S. Highway 175 to Kaufman at exit 282.
The new direct connector ramp paved way for the closure of what many called the "Dead Man's Curve" at U.S. Highway 175, State Highway 310, and Interstate 45.
Crews eventually plan to redevelop the old connector — also known as S.M. Wright Freeway — to a landscaped, at-grade boulevard. The plan, according to officials, will allow for slower traffic and a redeveloped southeast Dallas corridor.