ELMO, Texas — One person was killed and another was critically injured in a vehicle-vs-rock hauler collision on U.S. Highway 80 on Friday afternoon in eastern Kaufman County.
At approximately 12:50 p.m., the Texas Department of Public Safety was dispatched to the major crash on U.S. Highway 80 near County Road 309.
According to Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford, citing preliminary investigation information, a truck-tractor semi trailer was traveling eastbound on U.S. Highway 80 and a Ford Edge SUV was turning westbound onto U.S. Highway 80, in front of the 18-wheeler, and was struck.
One of the occupants of the Ford Edge was pronounced deceased at the scene. The other occupant was transported by CareFlite ground ambulance to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas, in critical condition.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash.