ABLES SPRINGS, Texas — One person was killed in a head-on collision on Farm-to-Market (FM) 429 on Thursday evening.
The crash occurred just after 5 p.m. in the 29000 block of FM 429, just south of the Ables Springs Volunteer Fire Department station and FM 2728.
Authorities say a Kaufman County man, in his 40s, was pronounced deceased at the scene.
No other injuries were reported.
FM 429 remains closed as emergency personnel work to investigate and clear the crash scene.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating and a request for additional information has been made with that agency.