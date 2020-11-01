SEAGOVILLE, Texas — One person was killed in a single-vehicle rollover crash on U.S. Highway 175 near the Dallas-Kaufman County line on Sunday afternoon.
At approximately 2:40 p.m., emergency personnel responded to westbound U.S. Highway 175, just west of the La Pulga Flea Market, for a single-vehicle rollover crash.
Law enforcement personnel tell inForney.com the male driver was ejected from the vehicle and pronounced deceased at the scene.
The male driver, whose identity was not released as of press, was transported to the Dallas County Medical Examiner's Office by order of Kaufman County Precinct 3 Justice of the Peace Rhitt Jackson.
U.S. Highway 175 remained closed for several hours while police investigated the crash. The highway has since reopened.
This is a developing story.