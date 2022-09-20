TERRELL, Texas — One person was killed and several others injured in a multi-vehicle crash on State Highway (SH) 34 in Terrell on Tuesday.
The crash occurred at approximately 12:16 p.m. on Monday, September 19, 2022, at the intersection of SH 34, S Virginia Street, and Airport Road.
There, police say a Forney resident driving a gray 2013 Ford F-150 suffered an apparent medical episode and struck a black 2014 Dodge Ram. The F-150 then drove onto the center divider and entered the intersection where it struck a 2022 KIA Telluride.
The occupants of the Dodge Ram, which were Kaufman residents, were transported to area hospitals due to possible injuries, according to police.
The driver and sole occupant of the KIA Telluride was transported to Baylor, Scott & White Emergency Room in Forney where she was pronounced deceased at 1:18 p.m. Next of kin was notified by hospital staff and the woman was identified as 74-year-old Dulu Paul Boyd of Rowlett, Texas.
Terrell PD Advanced Crash Investigators are leading the investigation.
Several witnesses were contacted at the scene and provided helpful information. Any additional witnesses who would like to provide their view of the crash are asked to call Inv. S.W. Johns # 6133 at 469-474-2656 or e-mail at sjohns@terrelltx.gov.