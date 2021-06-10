FORNEY, Texas — One person was injured and extricated from a two-vehicle crash on Farm-to-Market (FM) 1641 in Forney on Thursday afternoon.
Just before 3 p.m., the Forney Fire Department, Forney Police Department, and CareFlite responded to a single-vehicle crash on FM 1641 near Classic Lane.
Responding emergency personnel reported a person was entrapped in an overturned pickup truck.
Forney fire personnel braced the vehicle, extricated one person from the pickup truck, and CareFlite ultimately transported that person to an area hospital in unknown condition. No other injuries were initially reported.
A utility pole, stop sign, and a large commercial mailbox were struck during the crash. Oncor responded to the scene due to the downed utility pole.
All Forney fire personnel cleared the scene at approximately 4:15 p.m.