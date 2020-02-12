KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — Heavy rains have prompted several road closures in Kaufman County on Wednesday morning, according to county officials.
As of 9:58 a.m., the Kaufman County Office of Emergency Managament says County Roads 281, 283, 152, 153, 243, 281, 283, and 313 are closed due to high waters.
Additionally, Helms Trail in the Forney area is closed due to high water between Plantation Ridge and U.S. Highway 80.
Kaufman County remains under a Flood Advisory until noon.
Authorities are reminding motorists to turn around when they see high water instead of risking drowning.
TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN.