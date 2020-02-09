Forney, TX (75126)

Today

Rain likely. High near 45F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch..

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 43F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall may reach one inch.