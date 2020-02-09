KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — There is a low threat for strong severe storms on Sunday evening as a cold front moves into the region, according to the National Weather Service.
"The primary hazard would be hail to the size of quarters, but wind gusts in excess of 50 mph and a few tornadoes may accompany the strongest storms," read a Hazardous Weather Outlook from the National Weather Service.
"Although the severe threat will diminish after midnight, storms will continue along the front in Central and East Texas into the early morning hours," continued the statement. "Lightning and gusty winds would be the primary hazards."
Kaufman County is among area counties in the greatest threat area.
Low thunderstorm chances will persist until Wednesday morning across portions of central and north Texas with a potential flood threat with continued rain, particularity Tuesday and Tuesday night, according to the National Weather Service.