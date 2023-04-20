KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Watch for portions of northeast Texas, including Kaufman County, until 9 p.m.
"Large to very large hail up to 2.5" and damaging winds up to 70 mph are the main concerns with any more robust storm," stated the NWS. "A tornado or two cannot be ruled out as well."
Flash flooding is possible across parts of Central Texas.
Low thunderstorm chances return Sunday and continue for much of next week.
Make sure to stay weather aware this afternoon and evening and to have multiple ways to receive warnings!