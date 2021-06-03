KAUFMAN, Texas — The Texas Department of Public Safety has issued a Silver Alert for a man missing out of Kaufman.
69-year-old Scott Williams was last seen at 10 a.m. on June 2, 2021, in the 1600 block of Still Meadow in Kaufman, Texas.
A vehicle attached to the alert is described as a gray 2016 Toyota 4-Runner bearing Texas license plate No. HBS7464.
Williams is described by the alert as being 6'0", 212 pounds, bald, with blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a gray ball cap and blue jeans.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman Police Department at (972) 932-3094 or 911.