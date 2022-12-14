TERRELL, Texas — A SILVER Alert has been issued for a missing elderly Terrell man.
68-year-old Ronald Rogers was last seen at approximately 7:30 a.m., on December 14, 2022, in the 7200 block of County Road 131B in the Terrell area.
A vehicle attached to the alert is described as a maroon 2012 Chevrolet Sonic bearing Texas license plate number DX2H655.
Rogers is described as approximately 130 pounds, 5'6", with gray hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue green jacket, t-shirt, and blue jogging pants.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office at (469) 376-4500.