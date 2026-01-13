Supreme Court of Texas Denies Last-Minute Bid by Travis Edwards to Join TX-05 Primary Ballot

AUSTIN — The Supreme Court of Texas issued an order on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, denying a petition for writ of mandamus filed by Travis Edwards. This ruling effectively ends his campaign to challenge incumbent Congressman Lance Gooden in the upcoming March Republican primary.

Previous Court Decisions

The high court’s decision follows a prior ruling by the 12th Court of Appeals in Tyler that blocked Edwards from appearing on the ballot. In his final "Emergency Supplemental Notice" filed on January 12, Edwards, representing himself pro se, argued that his exclusion would cause "irreparable harm" and "voter confusion," noting that ballot printing was scheduled to begin as early as January 13.

The Legal Dispute

The legal dispute centered on Edwards' application and petition to run for U.S. Congress in District 5. Edwards claimed he submitted 512 signatures that should have been presumed valid under the Texas Election Code. He alleged that the Republican Party of Texas (RPT) issued an "arbitrary" post-deadline rejection on December 10, 2025, without providing specific notice or evidence to rebut the validity of his signatures.

Representation and Arguments

Congressman Lance Gooden, the real party in interest in the case, was represented by Elizabeth Alvarez and the election law team at Guest and Gray Law Firm. Attorney Elizabeth Alvarez stated “While we weren’t required to waste our or the court’s time with a response, our investigation found Travis turned in over 22 signatures from the old district. He did not qualify and he has only himself to blame.” Congressman Gooden told InForney that “I have never needed an attorney or a special exception to follow the law and get on the ballot, however my temporary opponent seemed to feel entitled to one. I appreciate Elizabeth Bingham, an exceptional attorney and my friend, for her efforts to ensure election laws were followed and justice was delivered. No one is above the law, and I will continue to fight fraud wherever it exists.”

Edwards' Campaign and Final Arguments

In his emergency filing, Edwards, a U.S. Army Veteran, stated he had been campaigning full-time since March 2025 and warned that his absence from the ballot would burden the constitutional rights of his supporters. He cited previous case law where candidates were granted relief just days before printing to avoid exclusion, but the Supreme Court ultimately declined to intervene in this instance.

Impact of the Ruling

With the Supreme Court’s denial of both the petition for mandamus and the emergency motion for temporary relief, the primary ballot for TX-05 will proceed without Edwards' name. The March 3, 2026, Republican primary will feature incumbent Lance Gooden as he seeks re-election to his seat in Congress.