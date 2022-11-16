TERRELL, TEXAS — Terrell Police are investigating a wreck on Hwy 205 & Colquitt Road that claimed the life of a 3-year-old child Wednesday afternoon.
At approximately 3:45 p.m. on Wednesday, emergency services received a 911 call to respond to a 4-vehicle accident in the 1000 block of Hwy 205 just north of Colquitt Road.
A 3-year-old passenger was pronounced dead at the scene and the road had to be closed for officers to conduct their investigation. All other passengers were treated on the scene and later released.
The cause of the wreck is still under investigation according to authorities.
This is a developing story.