KEMP, Texas — A Kemp-area apartment building was destroyed in an early morning fire on Thanksgiving Day — fortunately, no injuries were reported.
Around 4 a.m., the Kemp Fire Department was dispatched to the 7400 block of County Road 4044, at the Kaufman-Henderson County line. Mutual aid was immediately requested from the Mabank Fire Department.
As firefighters made scene, they observed a two-story apartment building fully-engulfed in flames. Additional mutual aid was requested from the Gun Barrel City and Seven Points fire departments.
Firefighters brought the fire under control in about an hour however, the building had already suffered heavy fire, smoke, and water damage.
The Red Cross responded to provide all the displaced residents assistance.
The Kaufman County Fire Marshal's Office also responded and is investigating the cause of the fire.