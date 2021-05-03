KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service (NWS) in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Tornado Watch for several north Texas counties, including Kaufman County, until 11 p.m. on Monday, May 3, 2021.
"Severe storms are expected later this afternoon and through the evening across much of North and Central Texas," reads a Hazardous Weather Outlook product by the NWS. "Main hazard will be very large hail and damaging winds, although a few tornadoes can`t be ruled out."
"There is a stout cap in place that will inhibit storm development initially in the afternoon," the NWS said of the timing. "However, when the cap breaks between 4-6 PM, severe storms will be posisble over North Texas."
Strong to severe storms will continue to be possible overnight with hail and damaging winds as the primary threat.
Early Tuesday morning, low thunderstorm chances continue across eastern central Texas with gusty winds and small hail possible with stronger storms. Next weekend, thunderstorm chances return for portions of north and central Texas.
"Stay weather aware! Have MULTIPLE ways to receive warnings, even while you're asleep," stated the NWS.