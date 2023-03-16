KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — The National Weather Service in Fort Worth, Texas, has issued a Tornado Watch for most of north Texas, including Kaufman County.
The Tornado Watch is in effect until 8 p.m., Thursday, March 16, 2023.
"Large hail up to 2.5 inches in diameter, damaging wind gusts up to 70 mph, and a few tornadoes will be possible as thunderstorms develop along and ahead of the approaching dryline and fast moving cold front," stated the NWS. "Pay close attention to the weather and have a plan if a warning is issued in your area."
Freezing temperatures will be possible during the upcoming weekend, particularly in areas north of the I-20 corridor. A late-season frost is likely Saturday morning in sheltered locations and where light winds dominate.