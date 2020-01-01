FORNEY, Texas — Two adults and one child were injured Wednesday night in a fireworks-related incident in the Forney area.
Around midnight, the Forney Fire Department and CareFlite responded to the 2000 block of Rains County Road in the Travis Ranch community, just northwest of Forney, for a reported fireworks explosion.
The 911 caller reported two adults and a child, possibly nine years old, were injured when a firework exploded near their vicinity.
Details on their current conditions were unknown.