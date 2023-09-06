KAUFMAN, Texas — Two people were killed in a single-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 175 near Kaufman, authorities confirm to inForney.com.
The crash occurred at approximately 5:34 p.m., on U.S. Highway 175 near Jiba Road.
According to preliminary investigation, a white Ford F-250 was traveling westbound on U.S. Highway 175 when the vehicle apparently failed to maintain a single lane, drove off the highway, and struck a creek bed, Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com.
The driver and passenger were both pronounced deceased at the scene.
The highway has since re-opened, according to the Kaufman Fire Department, which was among the emergency departments to respond.
The Kaufman Fire Department thanked an off-duty Terrell Police department officer who stopped to assist and render aid, as well as the Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, and the Texas Department of Public Safety.
"Prayers to family of those involved," stated the department.
The investigation is ongoing and no further information is available at this time.