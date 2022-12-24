ELMO, Texas — Two people were killed and another critically injured in an overnight crash in northeastern Kaufman County.
Around 11:30 p.m., on December 23, 2022, emergency services including the Elmo Fire Department, Kaufman County Sheriff's Office, Texas Department of Public Safety, and Careflite responded to a reported two-vehicle crash on U.S. Highway 80 just east of Ham's Orchards, approximately two miles west of Elmo, Texas.
The crash resulted in the immediate closure of U.S. Highway 80 between Farm-to-Market (FM) 429 and FM 2728 while emergency personnel worked the scene, according to the Elmo Fire Department.
The drivers of both vehicles were killed in the crash, a law enforcement source tells inForney.com. A passenger was critically injured and airlifted to an area hospital in critical condition.
The highway was reopened at approximately 4 a.m.
The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the crash. No further information was provided by authorities, as of press time.