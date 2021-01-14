CRANDALL, Texas — The Texas Department of Transportation will begin construction on its $12.9 million U.S. Highway 175 frontage road project in Crandall.
The project calls for the construction of a two-lane eastbound frontage road along U.S. Highway 175 between Farm-to-Market (FM) 148 and County Road (CR) 4106. Contractors will also construct and modify highway ramps with the project.
Austin Bridge & Road Services, LP, was awarded the $12.9 million contract for the project.
"Work is scheduled to start next week and is expected to be complete in early 2023," according to TxDOT.