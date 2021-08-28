KAUFMAN COUNTY, Texas — A vehicle went airborne in a multi-vehicle crash on Interstate 20 on Saturday evening — injuring nine, two of which were airlifted, according to police and fire officials.
The crash occurred at approximately 6 p.m. on westbound Interstate 20 just west of Farm-to-Market (FM) 429.
There, Texas Department of Public Safety Sergeant Kyle Bradford tells inForney.com traffic had slowed due to previous congestion on the highway.
Citing preliminary crash investigation, Bradford says a Chevy pickup truck was traveling westbound and, for as of yet to be determined reasons, failed to slow to the congestion, struck a 2013 Kia Optima, went airborne, and struck a Chevy Equinox on the descend.
Four occupants in the Chevy pickup truck were transported to Baylor University Medical Center in Dallas, Texas. One of those occupants was in critical condition.
Four occupants in the Kia Optima were also transported to area hospitals — one to UT Health in Tyler, Texas, and three, one in critical condition, to Methodist Memorial Hospital in Dallas.
A bystander who stopped to aid in the crash prior to first responders arrival was also injured.
None of the three occupants in the Chevy Equinox were injured, according to police.
The Elmo Fire Department, College Mound Fire Department, and Terrell Volunteer Fire Departments responded to the scene. In total, according to fire officials, five ground ambulances and two medical helicopters were requested to the scene, classifying the incident as a mass casualty incident due to the number of resources that responded to the scene.
"We'd like to thank the multiple bystanders who stopped to help," read a statement, in part, from the Elmo Fire Department. "Our prayers are with everyone involved and we wish them a full recovery."
Bradford says the crash investigation remains ongoing.